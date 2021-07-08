KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.46. 54,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.69. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

