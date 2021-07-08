Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

