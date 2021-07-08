Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Up 2.4%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.59. 10,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,397,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

