Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €104.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.25 ($121.47).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during trading on Friday, hitting €90.30 ($106.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,843 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €102.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

