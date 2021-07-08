Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

KOPN stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a P/E ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kopin by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

