Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.62

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.62 and last traded at $126.92, with a volume of 5064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.