L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.30. 1,763,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,157. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.