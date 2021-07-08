Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 132,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $613.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.71. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.