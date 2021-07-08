Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.37. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 89,785 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lantronix by 84.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 46.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

