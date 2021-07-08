Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.81. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.38, with a volume of 108,141 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

