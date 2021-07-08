Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.45.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

