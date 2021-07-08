Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,000 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,409,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

