Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.95 Million in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 1.16% of InflaRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of IFRX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

