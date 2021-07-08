Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $686,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $686,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.