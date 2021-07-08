Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $987,000 Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

