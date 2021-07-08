Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 259 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

