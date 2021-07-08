Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.32 Million Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

PRQR stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

