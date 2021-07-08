Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,834,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of INNV opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

