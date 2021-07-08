Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 694,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Carter’s worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.