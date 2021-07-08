Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,345 shares of company stock worth $16,915,086. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.