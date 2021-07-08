Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $155.04 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

