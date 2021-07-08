Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,019,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.