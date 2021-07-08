Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 733 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

