Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 771,800 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 771,800 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Datto worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Datto by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $482,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,761 shares of company stock worth $5,446,151 over the last quarter.

NYSE MSP opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

