Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

