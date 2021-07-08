LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0323 on Exchanges

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and $659,740.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,274,878 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

