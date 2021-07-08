Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.29.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Lear stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,817. Lear has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

