LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get LENSAR alerts:

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. LENSAR has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LENSAR will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LENSAR (LNSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.