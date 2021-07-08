Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.45 ($8.76).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

LEO traded down €0.54 ($0.64) on Wednesday, hitting €15.07 ($17.73). 214,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. Leoni has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a market capitalization of $492.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

