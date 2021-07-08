Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 6,470 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QMCO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quantum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Quantum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quantum by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

