LGCY Network (LGCY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $291,695.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a market cap of $26.20 million and approximately $291,695.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars.

