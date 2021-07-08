Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 257.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 0.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.76. 14,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $125.62 and a twelve month high of $178.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

