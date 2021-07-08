LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a report released on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFST. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $28.95 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

