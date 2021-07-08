Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 874,098 shares.The stock last traded at $86.45 and had previously closed at $86.69.

A number of research firms have commented on LSPD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

