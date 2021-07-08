Litecoin Plus Market Capitalization Tops $105,491.54 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $105,491.54 and approximately $97.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.38 or 1.00080360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00037467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007744 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

