Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $202.00

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 39575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Richard Pindar acquired 425,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

Literacy Capital Company Profile (LON:BOOK)

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

