London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.11 and last traded at $110.56. Approximately 1,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

