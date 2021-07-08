Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,010. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

