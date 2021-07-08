LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

