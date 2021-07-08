LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.30 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $8,593.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.00918956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045165 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,535,130 coins and its circulating supply is 96,557,855 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

