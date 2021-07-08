Lyrical Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,499 shares during the period. Univar Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $156,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,549. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

