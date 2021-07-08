Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $213.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems makes up 2.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.82% of Alliance Data Systems worth $213,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. 12,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,418. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

