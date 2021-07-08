Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $354.39 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for about 4.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $354,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

NYSE WHR traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $220.15. 9,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,934. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

