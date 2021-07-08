Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

