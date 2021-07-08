MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MMD stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,282 shares of company stock valued at $349,123 over the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.