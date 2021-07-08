Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$105.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of C$62.98 and a 52 week high of C$105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
