Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$105.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of C$62.98 and a 52 week high of C$105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

