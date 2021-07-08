MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Tops $15.65 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

