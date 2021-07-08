Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.22

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 2888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.