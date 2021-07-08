Marston’s’ (MARS) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of Marston’s stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.55 ($1.18). 2,062,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £597.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.64.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.