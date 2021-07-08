Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys New Position in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth $40,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NavSight in the first quarter worth $91,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NavSight during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NavSight by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,737,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,251,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NavSight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSH remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 362,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,959. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on NavSight in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NavSight Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH).

Receive News & Ratings for NavSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NavSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.